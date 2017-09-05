44110

Kelowna  

Speed demon's near miss

- | Story: 205871

A speed demon nearly T-boned a Kelowna Cabs taxi over long weekend, but managed to evade police.

A Castanet reader says he was riding in the taxi early Sunday morning when a white Mercedes going an estimated 200 km/h "blew through a red light and missed our car by two inches."

"It was really scary," said the passenger, named Mike. 

Kelowna RCMP confirm that about 3:45 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle travelling at excessive speeds in the Springfield and and Gerstmar Road area.

"The newer model white Mercedes failed to stop for police and instead accelerated to unsafe and extremely dangerous speeds," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"Due to the heightened risk to the driver's safety and that of the general public, the officer disengaged. Area patrols were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle."

No additional traffic complaints were received from the public.

