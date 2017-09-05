Smoke from multiple fires

Photo: Alanna Kelly

Smoke hanging over the Okanagan is coming from multiple areas and fires, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist says valley residents are surrounded by smoke from several fires.

“We have a flow bringing up smoke from Washington and Oregon, and we have our own fires on all sides providing us with smoke, too,” he said. “We are completely surrounded by smoke, and it’s impossible to say where it is coming from and which fire.”

An air quality statement is in effect for the Okanagan as of Tuesday.

“We expected it to rise at least to four and maybe as high as seven for air quality rating, if the smoke plume was near you. It definitely is a situation where you want people to take caution with outdoor activity,” said Lundquist.

The fire near Peachland is contributing a lot of the smoke in the Okanagan.

“It is smoky on the coast, too. They are getting it moving up from Washington and Oregon – it’s all over,” he said.

Lundquist said he expects there to be some relief in the next few days.

“There is some hope with a cold front coming through on Thursday night into Friday,” he said. “Winds will shift around more to westerly and become more unstable and mix the layers.”

Some rain is beng forecast, but could only be a few millimetres.

“It’ll be enough to cool things down for a day, but never will really put much of an end to the dryness we are living through,” said Lundquist.