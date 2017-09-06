45162

Filmed ransacking home

A Kelowna family was on vacation when their house was broken into, and video surveillance captured the culprit stealing upwards of $10,000 in belongings.

Of all the objects stolen, Nichole Huntley said her wedding and baby photographs were the most upsetting things taken.

RCMP say a man broke into the residence on McTavish Road Monday afternoon, and they are investigating to see if the theft is linked to a string of break-ins in the area.

“Our doorbells started ringing, and then all of our sensors started going off that our windows were being opened,” said Huntley. “Garage doors were opening, back sliding doors were opening. We panicked because no one was home and we weren’t in Kelowna."

Surveillance footage shows a man at the front door, going through a back gate and prying open a window to get inside.

“RCMP attended the scene and noted signs that the whole house had been ransacked and items placed at the rear door of the home,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The suspect is described as caucasian, 35 to 40 years old, about six feet tall and wearing a red plaid shirt, shorts, a fanny pack, black hat, and blue high top shoes. He was carrying what appeared to be a clipboard.

“All of our electronics were stolen… those were minor,” she Huntley. “My laptop was stolen, my camera, my phone, it had all my wedding photos on it, my children’s birth, holidays. I can't get those back.”

Every piece of jewelry way taken, along with cash.

RCMP said there were three other break-ins in the area that afternoon.

O'Donaghey said police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

“It’s very uneasy thinking he could come back or I could see him, and what would I do?” said Huntley.

