Kelowna  

Crews still battling fire

The BC Wildfire Service said a wildfire burning near Greyback Mountain has grown five hectares.

The fire, which started on Sunday, is now estimated at 35 hectares and is showing rank one and two fire behaviour.

“We have 27 firefighting personnel along with four support staff and two water tenders on site there today,” said Jody Lucius, fire information officer.

No aircraft are at the fire currently, but Lucius said they assign them if they are needed.

The wildfire is 19 kilometres outside of Kelowna and burning near Canyon Lakes.

Cause of the fire has yet to be determined but lightning has been ruled out.

