45162

Kelowna  

Philpott 60% contained

- | Story: 205838

A wildfire in Joe Rich that broke out near Philpott Road has not grown in size.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Jody Lucius said the fire is still being estimated at 465 hectares.

“It is 60 per cent contained and it is still considered out of control,” she said on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 82 firefighters including fallers, one helicopter and six pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire.

“Structural personnel have been assigned to the area,” said Lucius.

All evacuation orders have turned into evacuation alerts as of Monday.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

44392
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


45192
Real Estate
3072782
SemiLakeshore Getaway on Adams Lake
$390,000
more details


45406


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Hank
Hank Kelowna SPCA >


45191


45755


Back to School!!!

Galleries
The most wonderful time of year is upon us…depending on who you ask.
Back to School!!! (2)
Galleries
Most people are glad that school is back in session…most.
Blink and you’ll miss this new Rubik’s Cube world record!
Must Watch
Congrats to Patrick Ponce for shaving .05 seconds off the...
Lady Gaga confesses she’s ‘in love’ with her new man
Music
Lady Gaga has gushed about her new boyfriend Christian Carino at...
Firefighters get creative to put out a house fire in Houston
Must Watch
You know you’re having a bad time when your house fills up...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45653