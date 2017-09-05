Philpott 60% contained

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

A wildfire in Joe Rich that broke out near Philpott Road has not grown in size.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Jody Lucius said the fire is still being estimated at 465 hectares.

“It is 60 per cent contained and it is still considered out of control,” she said on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 82 firefighters including fallers, one helicopter and six pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire.

“Structural personnel have been assigned to the area,” said Lucius.

All evacuation orders have turned into evacuation alerts as of Monday.