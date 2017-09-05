44110
44236

Kelowna  

Vehicle 30 feet over cliff

- | Story: 205834

UPDATE: 1:51 p.m.

An ambulance and three fire trucks left the scene of a car over an embankment after no one was found on scene.

RCMP said there was no one inside the vehicle when they arrived and they are not sure when the incident occurred.

Police are investigating how the silver Mazda got over the cliff and said the license plate was from Alberta.

ORIGINAL: 1:11 p.m.

Crews are responding to a vehicle that has fallen approximately 30 feet down an embankment near the Big White turnoff.

The vehicle went over the cliff about 12:45 p.m. near 15183 Highway 33.

Castanet has sent a reporter to the scene and will update once more information becomes available.

