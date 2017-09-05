Water only twice a week

Photo: Contributed

Lake Country residents are being told to water their gardens no more than two days a week.

The municipality has restricted outdoor watering as a result of no rainfall and lower than normal levels of water in upland watersheds.

Agricultural properties and seasonal irrigation water customers will receive a letter from the district outlining the specific watering restrictions for their property. Some crops supplied with water from the Beaver Lake source will only be permitted to irrigate as absolutely necessary.

“It’s been quite a year for water impacts from natural disasters and hot weather! Because of our naturally hot and dry climate, we have faced water shortages in the past and we will face them in the future,” said Mayor James Baker.

The Okanagan has been at Drought Level 2 since the third week of August.

"Just the simple act of watering in the cool of the evening makes every drop count," said Baker.

District water utility staff will continue to assess the water system and monitor weather impacts to provide basic water service for potable supply, fire protection and agricultural irrigation.