Join in Canada 150 mural

Be a part of a Kelowna mural, and your art will hang in Interior Health's new Community Health & Service Centre.

The eight foot square mural will be comprised of 300 individual tiles, each painted by a different artist.

It's part of a Canada 150 project celebrating the nation's sesquicentennial with murals across the country.

Public painting sessions are open to all, young and old and will be held Sept. 14 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Painters are invited to come up with designs that depict what living in Kelowna means to them. The theme is "Celebrating Kelowna’s Healthy Community."

Children must be eight or older, and each session will take about one hour and will be led by a Canada 150 mosaic project representative. 

Registration is required in advance.

Need some inspiration? Check out completed murals from other communities across Canada, here.

