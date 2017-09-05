44511

Eye on school speeders

Madison Erhardt

The first day of school can bring jitters, stress – and speeding tickets. 

Kelowna RCMP were out in full force Tuesday morning to make sure motorists obeyed school-zone speed limits.

Police set up laser speed enforcement on Hollywood Road and SpeedWatch signs on Kitch Road, around Quigley Elementary, where two adjacent school zones complicate motorists' commute. 

"School zones are in effect at 7:30 a.m. ... lots of kids are out on the roads and streets. We are here to make sure that everyone is staying safe. We are enforcing the school zones at a 30km/h speed limit," said Const. Troy Bevan.

By 8:30 a.m., they had nabbed two speeders for going 20 clicks over the limit. 

"The fine amounts start at about $196, and they increase from there. That also comes with three driver penalty points as well," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

He stressed the importance of driving without distractions.

"There is no sense in putting young lives at risk.... We are going to be paying particular attention to parents or motorists that are using electronic devices or are distracted while they are driving," he added.

School-zone speed limits are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on week days. 

