Prime minister, one on one

Photo: Amy Nunn
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a family visit to West Kelowna's Mission Hill Winery last year.
The federal Liberal caucus will spend the next 48 hours hunkered down at the Grand Okanagan Resort, putting together a game plan for the upcoming session of parliament.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a few stops around the city Tuesday in advance of the start of Wednesday's meeting.
One of those will include a one-on-one interview with Castanet News.
The interview is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m., and will be broadcast live.