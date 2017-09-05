44110
Kelowna  

Prime minister, one on one

The federal Liberal caucus will spend the next 48 hours hunkered down at the Grand Okanagan Resort, putting together a game plan for the upcoming session of parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a few stops around the city Tuesday in advance of the start of Wednesday's meeting.

One of those will include a one-on-one interview with Castanet News.

The interview is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m., and will be broadcast live.

