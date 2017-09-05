Rutland Road project opens

Photo: Google Street View

Some relief for commuters in Rutland today.

A new alignment of Rutland Road at Old Vernon Road, commonly known as Reid's Corner has opened.

The project was part of the larger six-laning of Highway 97 by the Ministry of Transportation.

Since the 1990s, the City of Kelowna's transportation plan identified the realignment of Rutland Road to connect with Acland Road to the northeast, to increase safety and help to relieve congestion at the Old Vernon Road and Sexmith Road corner with Highway 97.

The six-laning project is due to end in spring 2018.