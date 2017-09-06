Ready to take back the night

Photo: Castanet Staff

Women will "Take Back the Night" on Sept. 14.

The rally and march to end sexual violence against women and children returns to Kelowna streets, departing from Kerry Park at 6:30 p.m., near the Sails.

Presented by the Elizabeth Fry Society, the event reinforces the message that everyone has the right to feel safe.

The event will include a self-defense demonstration from First Strike Martial Arts Academy, followed by a march through downtown Kelowna.

All are welcome, male or female.

The annual march raises awareness about sexual violence and provides an opportunity for the community to provide support and strength to survivors of violence, organizers say.