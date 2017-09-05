44511

Kelowna  

'Mini hospital' a BC first

A major new private health centre will soon open its doors in Kelowna.

Occupying four floors of soon-to-be-built new building, the centre will see Prime Physiotherapy and Performance expand to become Prime Medical.

According to Kevin Danschinko, director of medical services, the new centre will have a diagnostic imaging centre on the bottom floor, a family practice on the second floor, physiotherapy and rehab centre on the third floor, and offices on the fourth.

“This is going to be kind of like a mini hospital,” Danschinko says.

For more on the new centre, including some of the new-to-B.C. services it will offer, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

