Evacuation orders to alerts

The remaining seven evacuation orders for the Philpott Road Fire have been downgraded to evacuation alerts and five other properties on “Our Road” have been removed from evacuation alert.

The following Evacuation Orders have been rescinded and are now Alerts:

1120 Philpott Road
1230 Philpott Road
1231 Philpott Road
1330 Philpott Road
1350 Philpott Road
1470 Philpott Road
1495 Philpott Road

And the following Evacuation Alerts have been rescinded:

10710 HWY 33 E
10720 HWY 33 E
10740 HWY 33 E
10750 HWY 33 E
10780 HWY 33 E

For safety information about returning home after a wildfire, visit www.cordemergency.ca/resources.

Residents returning home on the Falcon Ridge Water System are under a boil water advisory and Stage two  watering restrictions. For more information, visit the Regional District of Central Okanagan website

