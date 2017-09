Photo: BC Wildfire Services Greyback Mountain Fire

Four Firefighting personnel are currently working on a 20 hectare wildfire just north-east of Little White Mountain.

"It's a rank three fire, meaning there is open flame," said Fire Information Officer, Rachel Witt.

The wildfire is burning by the Canyon Lakes, situated just north-east of Little White Mountain and 19km outside of the Kelowna city boundary.

"Air tankers and ground crew are on scene battling the blaze," Witt added.