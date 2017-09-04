44511
Kelowna  

Chance of rain this week

The Okanagan is in for another hot few days, but may get some much-needed rain toward the end of the week.

A beautiful Labour Day Monday is in store. 

Kelowna should see a high of 31 C and local smoke. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be 32 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Thursday will hover around 31 C with a 70 per cent chance of showers heading into the evening.

Friday morning, Environment Canada predicts the rain will continue. Friday could reach a high of 26 C with cloudy periods and a 70 per cent chance of showers. 

Saturday and Sunday should both see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 25 C. 

