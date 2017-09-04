44110

Kelowna  

A boost for COSAR

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team has received new lifesaving equipment.

COSAR was able to purchase three high tech AED’s thanks to donations and  \the provincial search and rescue grant, 

"The Zoll three fully automatic defibrillators will greatly enhance our life saving capabilities in the back country.  These AED’s are a vast improvement over the older units in the way they communicate instructions and ease of use for both trained and untrained rescuers", said Vice President of COSAR Duane Tresnich.

The new machine also has improved CPR help with what's called Real CPR Help and feedback technology. 

Real CPR allows real-time depth and rate CPR feedback while someone gives cardiopulmonary resuscitation. 

They also come with one style of pad that can be used on both adults and children. The defibrillators connect with wifi allowing for information to be transferred from an ambulance to the hospital through a USB.

''COSAR members would like to thank the individuals and families that made donations that helped with the purchase of these units," Tresnich added. 

 

