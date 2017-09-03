More allowed home

Photo: Sharon Smith

More residents are now allowed to return hope after a wildfire on Philpott Road.

Eleven properties have changed from an evacuation order to an evacuation alert on Sunday for the following locations:

480 to 1102 Philpott Road

Residents from the following 22 properties near Highway 33 East and Philpott Road remain on evacuation alert:

• 10710 HWY 33 E

• 10720 HWY 33 E

• 10740 HWY 33 E

• 10750 HWY 33 E

• 10780 HWY 33 E

• 310 – 391 Philpott Road

Residents are now allowed to return home but are still on alert and should be ready to leave their homes on short notice.

There area a remaining seven properties from 1120 to 1495 Philpott Road that are still on evacuation order and are not allowed to return home at this time.

“When conditions allow and it is safe for them to be allowed home, the Order will be adjusted,” said a release. “Everyone involved in fighting this fire is doing their best to get everyone back to their homes as quickly as possible.”