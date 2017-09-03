42177

Kelowna  

More allowed home

- | Story: 205728

More residents are now allowed to return hope after a wildfire on Philpott Road.

Eleven properties have changed from an evacuation order to an evacuation alert on Sunday for the following locations:

  • 480 to 1102 Philpott Road

Residents from the following 22 properties near Highway 33 East and Philpott Road remain on evacuation alert:

    •    10710 HWY 33 E
    •    10720 HWY 33 E
    •    10740 HWY 33 E
    •    10750 HWY 33 E
    •    10780 HWY 33 E
    •    310 – 391 Philpott Road

Residents are now allowed to return home but are still on alert and should be ready to leave their homes on short notice.

There area a remaining seven properties from 1120 to 1495 Philpott Road that are still on evacuation order and are not allowed to return home at this time.

“When conditions allow and it is safe for them to be allowed home, the Order will be adjusted,” said a release. “Everyone involved in fighting this fire is doing their best to get everyone back to their homes as quickly as possible.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


45192
Real Estate
3130287
785 McClure Road
5 bedrooms 5 baths
$959,000
more details
45701


45449


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sophie
Sophie Kelowna SPCA >


45191




Ducks first jump!

Must Watch
This puts a new spin on Duck-duck-goose. -First jump!! ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/TaAVzWVPQH — Awesome Planet...
Mick Fleetwood: ‘Next tour will not be Fleetwood Mac’s last’
Music
Fleetwood Mac leader Mick Fleetwood has assured fans the...
Construction fails that will baffle you
Galleries
These people definitely shouldn’t be working in...
Construction fails that will baffle you (2)
Galleries
Luckily none of these occurred at The Tango’s soon to be...
The fly away baby prank
Must Watch
The prophet at the end makes this!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44658