44511
45583

Kelowna  

Working on Philpott fire

- | Story: 205698

Ninty-one firefighters, helicopters, six pieces of heavy equipment and support staff were on scene continuing efforts to work on a wildfire on Philpott Road Saturday.

“Structure personnel were assessing areas and working on new objectives while crews were building control lines,” said Rachel Witt, Fire Information Officer.

BC Wildfire Service is heavily monitoring the weather and expect the hot and dry weather to continue.

The fire continues to be at 30 per cent containment.

Witt said the date at which residents living on Philpott Road can return home has yet to be determined.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

40645
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


45192
Real Estate
3072842
443 Cascia Drive
4 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,449,000
more details
44598


45446


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Hank
Hank Kelowna SPCA >


45191




Daily Dose – September 3, 2017

Daily Dose
Still lots of long weekend left!
Daily Dose – September 3, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Be sure to have beverage in hand while viewing.
Lorde’s new track inspired by tearful reaction to Rihanna song
Music
Lorde’s new song Liability was inspired by the...
Only in Texas does the National Guard get bailed out by a bunch of rednecks with lifted trucks
Must Watch
This is in every sense the most American thing you’ll ever...
Kelly Rowland gave Fifth Harmony advice after Camila Cabello’s exit
Music
Fifth Harmony leaned on Kelly Rowland's advice when Camila...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada