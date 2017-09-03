Working on Philpott fire

Photo: Alanna Kelly Image from wildfire in Joe Rich.

Ninty-one firefighters, helicopters, six pieces of heavy equipment and support staff were on scene continuing efforts to work on a wildfire on Philpott Road Saturday.

“Structure personnel were assessing areas and working on new objectives while crews were building control lines,” said Rachel Witt, Fire Information Officer.

BC Wildfire Service is heavily monitoring the weather and expect the hot and dry weather to continue.

The fire continues to be at 30 per cent containment.

Witt said the date at which residents living on Philpott Road can return home has yet to be determined.