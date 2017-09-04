Club ready to take off

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Always wanted to fly, but can't afford an airplane? No worries.

The Kelowna Flying Club has purchased its first club aircraft.

The Grumman AA5B Tiger will be on display at the KFC clubhouse at Kelowna Airport Tuesday evening.

Club president Dave McElroy expects the acquisition will lead to increased membership beyond the current 92.

“People join flying clubs to fly, and we had not been in a position to provide an aircraft for their use until now,” he said. “There is great enthusiasm in the club about this aircraft. It’s been financed by members, and others, who’ve loaned the club money to make the purchase."

To fly the aircraft, you'll need to be a club member and hold a private pilot's licence. A club flying program will allow up to 25 pilots access to the plane.

The 1979 Grumman Tiger is being brought in from Oshawa, Ont. The four-seat, single-engine aircraft can cruise at just under 140 knots (250 km/h) with a range of 900 kilometres.

The Kelowna Flying Club has been in existence since 1984 and is also known as COPA Flight 36, the local presence of The Canadian Owners and Pilots Association.

Each year, the club sponsors the COPA for Kids event, which takes more than 150 youth up flying to encourage an interest in aviation.