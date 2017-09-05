Housing for the at-risk

44511
The province will soon be able to provide additional housing and support for individuals in Kelowna who have been homeless or are at risk.

With the purchase and renovation of the Kelowna Good Night Inn at 2639 Highway 97, the 42-unit building will support some of the area's most vulnerable citizens. It will also allow for added shelter spaces during extreme weather conditions.

The former motel will be renovated and operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association. 

"We're committed to helping all residents of Kelowna, and that includes people who are having a hard time and need a helping hand. We have seen this same development model be very successful in Kelowna, and we appreciate the province stepping up again to create more of this kind of housing in our community," said Mayor Colin Basran.

The renovations will include updating the exterior of the building, creating indoor gathering areas for residents, and providing appropriate fencing and landscaping around the property.

The province is providing $6 million toward the project.  The building is expected to be ready for occupancy in early 2018.

To learn more about services and supports for the homeless or those at risk, click here.  

