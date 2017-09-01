44110
Kelowna  

Valley in drought conditions

Drought conditions have been declared in the Okanagan.

The Level 3 "very dry conditions" could have serious ecosystem or socioeconomic impacts, the Okanagan Basin Water Board says.

The province is calling for a voluntary 30 per cent reduction in water use.   

Meanwhile, a Level 4 drought rating has been issued for  the Similkameen, Nicola, and Salmon River watersheds. A Level 4 rating recommends maximum reduction of water use.

With continued warm, dry weather in the forecast, stream flows are expected to continue to drop, providing additional stress for fish as well as reducing water supplies for users.

Conditions are approaching critical low-flow thresholds for fish populations.

If voluntary reductions are not sufficient, water usage may be regulated under the Water Sustainability Act. In particular, low flows are impacting migrating chinook in Salmon River.

Water conservation tips:

  • Limit outdoor watering.
  • Don't water during the heat of the day or when it's windy.
  • Consider planting drought-tolerant vegetation.
  • Take shorter showers.
  • Don't leave the tap running.
  • Install water-efficient showerheads, taps and toilets.
