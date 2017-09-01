Almost all allowed home

Photo: Alanna Kelly

Almost all residents evacuated from the Philpott wildfire can now go home.

Further addresses are being removed, as of 3 p.m., from the evacuation order affecting homes on Philpott Road – leaving just 18 homes still vacant.

Properties changing from evacuation order to evacuation alert are between 310 and 391 Philpott Road.

Remaining residents should report to the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Willow Park Church. They will receive information in case there is an opportunity this weekend to escort those residents to their homes for a brief period to retrieve items that might be needed over the long weekend and for the start of the school year.

The ESS reception centre is open from 4 to 6 p.m. today and Saturday.

Sixty-two properties are on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave their homes again on short notice, if fire conditions change.

Those returning home are reminded it is still an active fire zone, with fire trucks and other apparatus moving in and out of the area. Residents are asked to remain on their property.

Ninety firefighters continue to work on containment, and good progress was reported by ground crews overnight.

An area restriction for all Crown land in the vicinity remains in effect.