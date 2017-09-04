Caucus a boon for Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

MP Stephen Fuhr says Kelowna will be the big winner when the federal Liberal caucus spends three days in the city.

All 184 federal Liberal MPs will begin arriving in the city Tuesday for strategy meetings Wednesday and Thursday at the Grand Okanagan Resort.

"It will be an exciting week for the community," said Fuhr, MP for Kelowna-Lake Country and the local host of the event.

Fuhr said getting the entire Liberal team into the region will give MPs a first-hand look at the city and what it needs on a federal level.

He says to get the attention of the entire team will only help when it's time for him to advocate for community projects and needs.

Several short, and long-term legislative agenda items will be discussed, with a controversial business tax proposal at the top of the list.

With the 75-day consultation period set to end in early October, Fuhr says MPs are continuing to gather feedback. Many comments, especially from small businesses, have been less than kind towards the plan.

He expects NAFTA, softwood lumber and an update on new marijuana legislation to also be topics of discussion.

The caucus will meet during the day Wednesday before wrapping up at noon Thursday.

Fuhr says complete details have not been confirmed, however, he says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be holding a town hall meeting next Wednesday evening. The location and time have not been announced.