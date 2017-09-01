43006

Kelowna  

Old friend of victim speaks

A longtime friend of the woman who drowned in Upper Arrow Lake in August 2010 testified Friday that the victim's husband, the accused murderer, started drinking more after the death.

The defence for Peter Beckett opened their case Friday morning with testimony from Delores English, a coworker of Laura Letts-Beckett at Dapp Elementary School, north of Edmonton, who's worked with her for more than 20 years.

English said following Letts-Beckett's death, Beckett began to appear “very frail” and started to drink more.

“He appeared to be a lonely man,” English said.

During cross-examination, English admitted she liked Beckett and believed it was a “tragedy” that he was being charged with his wife's murder.

“Your answers are drifting from answers that are as truthful as you can be, to answers that are as truthful as you can be, but also with a few assisting Mr. Beckett ... is that possible?” asked Currie.

“Yes,” English replied.

Under cross-examination, English explained how the Becketts separated in 2007, due in large part to the issues Beckett had with Letts-Beckett's parents.

When the couple got back together, Letts-Beckett's conservative, religious parents cut her out of their life.

“She had to accept that her parents were out of her life,” English said.

Beckett continued to bad mouth her parents following their estrangement, a compromise English agreed Letts-Beckett had to accept if she was going to be with him.

Additionally, English said following his wife's death, Beckett believed Letts-Beckett's parents, with the help of the family lawyer Ray Barlow, produced a fraudulent will for Letts-Beckett that didn't include Beckett.

At one point, Beckett came to Dapp Elementary School to get a copy of Letts-Beckett's signature, to compare it to the one on the will.

The defence's case is set to wrap up late next week. Defence has not indicated if Beckett will be taking the stand in his own defence.  

