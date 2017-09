Photo: Google Street View

Vandals struck at Kelowna's Glenmore Elementary School this week.

Thirty-seven windows were smashed and two air conditioning units damaged.

The vandalism was noticed by staff on Monday morning, RCMP said Friday.

All the windows on the ground floor were broken.

The damage occurred sometime last weekend, and the cost of repairs will be substantial.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.