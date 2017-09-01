Containment stays at 30%

Photo: Dan Idler

Fire crews continue to make good progress in fighting the Philpott Road fire.

But, eight days after it first started, the fire is still only 30 per cent contained.

"Our guys did good work on the fire yesterday and overnight," said fire information officer Noelle Kekula.

"We have a hose lay on all three flanks of the fire.... We're getting a lot of water onto all three of those flanks."

The portion of the fire flanked by Highway 33 is being fought by firefighters from firehalls around the Okanagan.

Despite the 30 per cent containment, Kekula says there is still a long way to go.

She reminds returning residents they may see fire and trees candling during the evening.

"That's natural," she said. "It always looks worse at night. Don't panic, it's just the fire burning itself out."

Forests remain tinder dry, and with temperatures remaining in the 30s, she said it doesn't take much for a fire to start.

If people don't need to be in the backcountry, they're asked to say out.