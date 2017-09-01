Record numbers at UBCO

Photo: UBCO

A record number of students are taking classes at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus this school year.

Preliminary numbers indicate approximately 2,250 first-year students will be starting classes this year, bringing the total student population to about 9,000.

Four-hundred-and-fifty of those school newbies are international students, who have made their way to the Okanagan from 98 different countries.

The school’s deputy registrar, Fred Vogt, says final numbers won’t be available until the end of the summer, but is encouraged by the “year-over-year” strength in enrollment at UBCO.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many high-achieving students to UBC’s Okanagan campus,” he says.

As more students come to learn, conduct research and work in the region, the impact of the university continues to grow, says UBC’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Okanagan campus Principal Deborah Buszard.

“As we have seen a steady climb in student numbers, we have also seen evidence of social and economic benefits accruing for the region, as many of our students contribute to local organizations through year-end projects, co-op placements and community-based research,” Buszard says.

UBC’s Okanagan campus represents about 14 per cent of the total UBC population, which the school estimates will be approximately 63,370 this year.

Of those, 52,353 are undergraduate students, and about are 11,000 graduate students. That breakdown includes 47,048 domestic students and 16,322 international students, with a total of 7,166 new first-year students at the Vancouver campus.