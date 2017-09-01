42177

Kelowna  

Hottest, driest on record

It's been a record-breaking summer in the Central Okanagan.

Both July and August established new benchmarks for temperature and precipitation, making them the warmest, and driest ever recorded.

However, it should be noted Kelowna records have only been kept since 1969. Data has been collected since 1908 in Penticton and 1900 in Vernon.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says the average temperature in August was 22.2 C, more than three degrees above the norm.

"In terms of precipitation, 0.2 millimetres of rain fell in August," said Charbonneau. "The normal is 32.1 mm. It's the driest on record."

In July, the city received no precipitation at all.

Charbonneau says the summer of 2017 (June through August) will go down as the driest on record, with just 7.3 mm of precipitation measured in the city. The previous record of 23.6 was established in 2003.

"The warmest on record was 2015, when the average was 21.7 C. This year, we were 21.3 C."

Don't expect relief anytime soon. Charbonneau says September will start much the same way August ended.

"We have a ridge of high pressure that is going to be building Sunday, Monday and into next week," she said.

"We're forecasting temperatures in the Kelowna area in the low 30s into Wednesday."

