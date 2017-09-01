44110
Kelowna  

Gangster's charges dropped

One of the victims who survived a Kelowna gang shooting in 2011 has been released from prison in Quebec after his cocaine importation charges were stayed.

Larry Amero, a high-ranking B.C. Hells Angel, has been incarcerated in Quebec since 2012, after a large cross-Canada drug network bust netted 103 arrests. Amero faced several charges, including importing cocaine and committing an offence for a criminal organization. 

On Wednesday, Justice Marco Labrie dismissed the charges against Amero due to the length of time the case has taken to get to trial.

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that no Supreme Court case should take longer than 30 months from when charges are laid, while provincial court cases should take a maximum of 18 months.

Crown prosecutor Philippe Vallieres-Roland confirmed the charges have been dropped. 

In 2015, Amero was denied bail after a judge determined the evidence against him showed he was a "major league player" in the "dope business."

"The evidence reveals a high degree of involvement by the accused ... in regard with importation, distribution and traffic of drugs," wrote Justice Richard Marleau. “The risk to reoffend or interfere with the administration of justice is present.”

Amero was seriously injured during the 2011 Kelowna shooting that left Red Scorpion Jonathan Bacon dead.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones have been charged in the shooting and are in the middle of a long, complex case in Kelowna Supreme Court.

In May, defence for the three accused also applied to have their charges stayed due to the length of time their case took to get to trial, but Justice Allan Betton dismissed the application.

During the trial, the court has heard that Amero was targeted in the shooting due to his believed involvement in the murder of gangster Gurmit Dhak.

Back in 2012, Quebec police said the busted drug network, which transported large amounts of cocaine into Canada from the Untied States, had made $50 million in just six months before the bust.

Along with various quantities of drugs, about 400 guns and 1,486 sticks of dynamite were seized by police.

Importing cocaine carries a maximum life sentence, and a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail.

