Kelowna  

Rapist released in Okanagan

A convicted kidnapper and rapist has been given a "one-chance" statutory release to live in a halfway house somewhere in the Okanagan.

Brian Edward Abrosimo was released from jail Tuesday.

The 54-year-old had been serving a 14-year, four-month sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, and sexual assault with a weapon.

In 2004, Abrosimo drove a sex trade worker to a secluded spot, handcuffed her and threatened to kill her as she struggled. He pointed a gun at her, gagged her and sexually assaulted her.

The same year, he used his van to hit two children, 11 and 15, who were riding their bikes. He forced the 11 year old victim into his van, gagged her, threw a blanket over her head, drove her to a different location and sexually assaulted her.

Abrosimo was known to frequent "crack houses," and according to the parole board decision, he "demonstrated a pattern of persistent and escalating violent behaviour."

He was screened and accepted to an undisclosed community residential facility in the Okanagan, at his request.

A community assessment was completed on a family member in the Interior who confirmed her willingness to support Abrosimo.

Abrosimo must follow a treatment plan, cannot be in the presence of any female under the age of 18 unless with a responsible adult, abide by a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, can only be signed out for one hour at a time, is not allowed to be near or around any place where children will be, is not allowed any contact with his victims, and is not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs.

