Crown's murder case wraps

Photo: CTV Laura Letts-Beckett drowned near Revelstoke in August 2010.

The Crown wrapped up its case this week against a man accused of murdering his wife.

Peter Beckett and Laura Letts-Beckett were vacationing on Upper Arrow Lake near Revelstoke in 2010, when the couple went fishing on their Zodiac boat one evening. Letts-Beckett, who wasn't wearing a life jacket, drowned.

A year after her death, Beckett was charged with murder.

Beckett's jury trial began Aug. 21 in Kelowna Supreme Court. The jury has heard about how the Becketts purchased accidental death insurance two months before the drowning and how Letts-Beckett had told a friend she had some “challenges” in a sympathetic email after learning of the breakdown of a friend's marriage.

Additionally, the jury heard in Beckett's statement to police that he had reeled in his fishing line as his boat drifted away from his drowning wife, before he turned around to attempt a rescue.

A family friend testified that just hours after the drowning, Beckett asked him if Google Earth's map was a live recording, specifically in the area where the drowning took place.

The Crown also brought forth evidence of how Beckett believed he was entitled to his deceased wife's parents' estate once Letts-Beckett had died.

The jury heard testimony from a former cellmate who told the court Beckett had asked him to “take care of” several witnesses who were set to testify against him in 2012.

The jury was not in the courtroom Wednesday and Thursday, but the nature of the court proceedings cannot be published due to a publication ban on events when the jury is not present.

Defence will open its case Friday.