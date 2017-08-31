42177
45373

Kelowna  

Evening Update Aug. 31

- | Story: 205564

Castanet's Evening Update for Thursday, Aug. 31, with reporter Wayne Moore.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42311
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641
Real Estate
3186893
5603 27th St.
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$650,000
more details


39850


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Mickey
Mickey Kelowna SPCA >


39640


44481


Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken

Galleries
The situation drastically changed right after these pictures were taken.
Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken (2)
Galleries
Baseball announcing won’t get better than this in 2017
Must Watch
Between plays, the camera operator trained their focus on this...
Police visit R. Kelly’s home amid sex cult allegations – report
Music
The parents of the woman at the center of R. Kelly's sex cult...
Guy tries throwing anchor off boat, ends up throwing himself overboard
Must Watch
His friend, who asked the poor guy to throw the anchor, can...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020