Furry stress-busters

Stressed for back to school? Find a furry friend.

Research from UBC Okanagan finds just 20 minutes with a dog significantly reduces student stress.

“Our research has proven that short animal therapy sessions significantly reduce both stress and a feeling of homesickness in students,” says Faculty of Education assistant professor John-Tyler Binfet. “Yet, that same session with a therapy dog significantly increases a student’s sense of belonging to their school.”

Attending post-secondary school is for many the first time away from family, and comes with increased academic expectations and other demands.

For the past five years at UBCO, Binfet has offered a drop-in animal-assisted therapy program called B.A.R.K. (Building Academic Retention through K9s). His program was recently cited in Psychology Today as one of the most innovative, and largest, pet therapy programs at a post-secondary institution.

Binfet had students complete a brief survey on their stress levels, and results published this summer show that just 20 minutes with a therapy dog improves well-being.

According to a national survey of colleges and universities, more than 50 per cent of students in post-secondary environments report feeling hopeless, and of that group 40 per cent report high depression levels.

