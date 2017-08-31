Coping with wave of ODs

42177
With seven fatal overdoses in the Kelowna area in just nine days, the timing of Drug Awareness Day couldn't have been more appropriate. 

A day of speakers and workshops was held Thursday at Evangel Church in Kelowna. 

"It's number one to commemorate the lives we have lost. It's important to really honour them and give them dignity. They didn't have it when they lived in their addiction, and they didn't get it when they died," said Helen Jennens, a member of advocacy group Moms Stop The Harm.

Speakers at the awareness day shared how they have been touched by overdoses. 

Harm reduction education co-ordinator Sheila Kerr brought naloxone kits to the event and went through training on how to properly administer the overdose-reversing drug. 

"It's good to be able to get that hands-on experience, regardless if you think you need it. You just never know," Kerr added. 

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight to honour those lost, 8 p.m. at the Sails in Kelowna. 

