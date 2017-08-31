Some alerts rescinded

Photo: Alanna Kelly

Several Joe Rich residents can breathe a little easier.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the evacuation alert notice for a number of properties on alert as a result of the Philpott Road fire.

The entire community was evacuated when the fire broke out last Thursday.

Those who have since been allowed to return home remained on evacuation alert. At noon today, the EOC rescinded a number of those alerts.

Those properties remaining on alert, include:

10201 HWY 33 E

10509 HWY 33 E

10623 HWY 33 E

10710 HWY 33 E

10720 HWY 33 E

10737 HWY 33 E

10740 HWY 33 E

10750 HWY 33 E

10751 HWY 33 E

10780 HWY 33 E

10863 HWY 33 E

10874 HWY 33 E

10879 HWY 33 E

10993 HWY 33 E

11001 HWY 33 E

11100 HWY 33 E

11103 HWY 33 E

11231 HWY 33 E

11250 HWY 33 E

11361 HWY 33 E

11480 HWY 33 E

11481 HWY 33 E

11484 HWY 33 E

11490 HWY 33 E

11491 HWY 33 E

11500 HWY 33 E

11501 HWY 33 E

11600 HWY 33 E

11601 HWY 33 E

11700 Greystokes Rd

11800 Greystokes Rd

11900 Greystokes Rd

12025 Greystokes Rd

12280 Greystokes Rd

12300 Greystokes Rd

12310 Greystokes Rd

12326 Greystokes Rd

12342 Greystokes Rd

12447 Greystokes Rd

12458 Greystokes Rd

12474 Greystokes Rd

12490 Greystokes Rd

11251 Thelwell Rd

11365 Thelwell Rd

11370 Thelwell Rd

11371 Thelwell Rd

11401 Thelwell Rd

11150 Three Forks Rd

11200 Three Forks Rd

11211 Three Forks Rd

11251 Three Forks Rd

11300 Three Forks Rd

11400 Three Forks Rd

11481 Three Forks Rd

11493 Three Forks Rd

11505 Three Forks Rd

12491 Three Forks Rd

12521 Three Forks Rd

12530 Three Forks Rd

12531 Three Forks Rd

12641 Three Forks Rd

12751 Three Forks Rd

Residents of 35 properties between 310 and 1495 Philpott Road remain under an evacuation order.