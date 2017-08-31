42177
45373

Kelowna  

Some alerts rescinded

- | Story: 205534

Several Joe Rich residents can breathe a little easier.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the evacuation alert notice for a number of properties on alert as a result of the Philpott Road fire.

The entire community was evacuated when the fire broke out last Thursday.

Those who have since been allowed to return home remained on evacuation alert. At noon today, the EOC rescinded a number of those alerts. 

Those properties remaining on alert, include:

  • 10201 HWY 33 E
  • 10509 HWY 33 E
  • 10623 HWY 33 E
  • 10710 HWY 33 E
  • 10720 HWY 33 E
  • 10737 HWY 33 E
  • 10740 HWY 33 E
  • 10750 HWY 33 E
  • 10751 HWY 33 E
  • 10780 HWY 33 E
  • 10863 HWY 33 E
  • 10874 HWY 33 E
  • 10879 HWY 33 E
  • 10993 HWY 33 E
  • 11001 HWY 33 E
  • 11100 HWY 33 E
  • 11103 HWY 33 E
  • 11231 HWY 33 E
  • 11250 HWY 33 E
  • 11361 HWY 33 E
  • 11480 HWY 33 E
  • 11481 HWY 33 E
  • 11484 HWY 33 E
  • 11490 HWY 33 E
  • 11491 HWY 33 E
  • 11500 HWY 33 E
  • 11501 HWY 33 E
  • 11600 HWY 33 E
  • 11601 HWY 33 E
  • 11700 Greystokes Rd
  • 11800 Greystokes Rd
  • 11900 Greystokes Rd
  • 12025 Greystokes Rd
  • 12280 Greystokes Rd
  • 12300 Greystokes Rd
  • 12310 Greystokes Rd
  • 12326 Greystokes Rd
  • 12342 Greystokes Rd
  • 12447 Greystokes Rd
  • 12458 Greystokes Rd
  • 12474 Greystokes Rd
  • 12490 Greystokes Rd
  • 11251 Thelwell Rd
  • 11365 Thelwell Rd
  • 11370 Thelwell Rd
  • 11371 Thelwell Rd
  • 11401 Thelwell Rd
  • 11150 Three Forks Rd
  • 11200 Three Forks Rd
  • 11211 Three Forks Rd
  • 11251 Three Forks Rd
  • 11300 Three Forks Rd
  • 11400 Three Forks Rd
  • 11481 Three Forks Rd
  • 11493 Three Forks Rd
  • 11505 Three Forks Rd
  • 12491 Three Forks Rd
  • 12521 Three Forks Rd
  • 12530 Three Forks Rd
  • 12531 Three Forks Rd
  • 12641 Three Forks Rd
  • 12751 Three Forks Rd

Residents of 35 properties between 310 and 1495 Philpott Road remain under an evacuation order.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

43948
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641
Real Estate
3179402
#218-1999 Hwy 97S. off Grizzly Rd.-West Kelowna
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$144,500
more details
40966


44929


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Mickey
Mickey Kelowna SPCA >


39640


43747


Police visit R. Kelly’s home amid sex cult allegations – report

Music
The parents of the woman at the center of R. Kelly's sex cult scandal reportedly visited the embattled singer's home with...
Guy tries throwing anchor off boat, ends up throwing himself overboard
Must Watch
His friend, who asked the poor guy to throw the anchor, can...
What a modern day Game of Thrones would look like
Must Watch
“There is nothing behind the wall?” Has history...
Mark Hamill initially feared Star Wars reboot wasn’t ‘such a wise idea’
Showbiz
Mark Hamill was scared about returning to the Star Wars franchise...
Best of Seven – Pool Floaties, August 31, 2017
Galleries
This is exactly why you need to stock up on pool floaties. Vote...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40855