Kelowna  

More pain at the pump

Story: 205533

You'd better gas up if you want to avoid paying higher prices for gasoline.

The price of a litre of regular gas has jumped at some stations in the Central Okanagan to $1.23.9 and $1.24.9.

That's a rise of between six and seven cents per litre from the previous price of $1.17.9.

The increase has been predicted by industry analysts after Hurricane Harvey pounded the Texas coast.

The storm has forced several refineries along the Gulf Coast to close temporarily, causing an increase in oil futures.

Plus, the wholesale price of gas in Canada was expected to rise between two and four cents per litre. And, on top of that, we're headed into a long weekend, when prices traditionally jump.

