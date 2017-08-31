Busted hunters say sorry

Photo: Jen Hal, Flickr

Two Kelowna men have been sentenced for killing a cow moose out of season near Beaverdell.

According to conversation officers, the men killed the animal in November 2015.

Randy Watson took responsibility for killing the moose and pleaded guilt to hunting out of season, unlawful possession of wildlife and resisting or obstructing an officer from exercising their duties.

Watson was fined $2,200 and must perform 52 hours of community service. He also was slapped with one year's probation and a one-year hunting prohibition.

Burc Colins took responsibility for aiding in the killing and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife and resisting or obstructing an officer from exercising their duties.

Colins received fines totalling $1,000 and a one-year hunting prohibition.

In lieu of the forfeiture of a seized firearm, both men were given the option to provide a public letter of apology.

“I knew it was wrong to shoot this animal and to be in the possession of the animal, however the price of store-bought meat was very high and I had not been successful during the hunting season, so I made the poor decision to shoot and retrieve this animal for processing and consumption,” said Watson.

Watson and Colins admitted to providing false information to the conservation officer.

“I have let down my friends, my family and all other hunters in our great province and am truly sorry,” said Colins.