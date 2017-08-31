Philpott fire 30% contained

Photo: Alanna Kelly

Good news for residents of Joe Rich. Containment of the Philpott Road wildfire is now pegged at 30 per cent.

Noel Kekula, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says crews were able to work on mop-up overnight on the flank of the fire.

She said planned burning off of unburned fuels within the fire perimeter Wednesday night did not occur due to unfavourable winds.

However, Kekula says ground crews were able to work on a 100-foot control line, which is an area of control inside the perimeter of the fire.

"There are a few objectives we are trying to accomplish, generally, with every fire. The control line we always talk about, removing the unburnt fuels between the perimeter and control line, and having that 100 feet of extinguished fuel so the fire can't escape."

Kekula says crews also have water and a hose ready along both the east and west flanks of the fire.

"We're pumping a lot of water onto this fire."

While the fire has been reduced to a slow-moving surface fire with some open flame, Kekula says people in the area may have seen some trees candling through the night.

She says those trees were within the fire perimeter and no cause for concern.

The province has 96 firefighters working on the ground, supported by crews from several Okanagan communities.

Four helicopters and six pieces of heavy machinery are also working the fire.

ForisBC said the final 45 customers who had their power impacted, now have it restored.

An evacuation order for about 35 properties along Philpott Road remain in effect.