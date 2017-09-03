Queensway parking closed

44110
The Queensway Jetty between Water and Mill streets, including the city-owned parking lot, will be closed beginning Tuesday.

The area will be closed to facilitate utility upgrades for future growth in the area, including construction of the new Tourist Information Centre.

Work will begin 7 a.m. Tuesday, and is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

A portion of the parking lot from the crosswalk to Mill Street will reopen once the upgrades are complete.

The Impark Parking lot located on the corner of Water Street and Queensway, as well as the Kerry Park parking lot will remain open and accessible from Mill Street via Bernard Avenue.

The crosswalk through the Queensway parking area will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians to access the Waterfront promenade. Intermittent closures are to be expected.

Construction on the new tourist centre is expected to begin later this year.

