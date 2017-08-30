Human caused fire

Alanna Kelly

UPDATE: 11:55 p.m.

The cause of a fire in Lake Country is believed to be human caused at this time.

Investigators won’t go in to the fire area tonight due to the step terrain, but Fire Chief Steve Windsor said they will investigate tomorrow.

“We suspect it was human caused, there hasn't been lightning or fire works,” said Windsor. “We'll have a better idea tomorrow.”

Bob Meredith was evacuated from him home in the Cariboo on Wednesday and caught himself right in front of another fire Wednesday night.

“Pretty scary, I have property up in the caribou and we just got evacuated from that today because of the big fire up there and this was way to close to home, this has been a pretty emotional day,” he said.

Meredith called 911 after seeing smoke and spark coming from below him.

“This scared us a lot and for good reason, it was a grassy slope and the wind was blowing up the slope and it was picking up,” he said.

Forestry came to the scene with a three man initial attack crew to attack the fire.

“It is in very steep terrain but crews got down to it,” said Windsor. “They are now doing containment and overhaul of the site.”

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

A small grass fire in Lake Country is under control, according to Fire Chief Steve Windsor.

The fire, which started in a trailed area behind houses on Lake Hill Drive was human caused, Windsor said.

A large firefighting contingent went in to the area to fight the fire.

UPDATE: 9:43 p.m.

A Lake Country resident said at least five large firefighting vehicles and five smaller trucks were at the scene of the fire.

A vehicle towing a water tank also arrived at the scene.

UPDATE: 9:19 p.m.

Emergency vehicles have arrived at the scene of a grass fire in Lake Country, near Cliffstone Court and Lake Hill Drive.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:13 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to reports of a grass fire in Lake Country.

Crews responded to the call at about 8:45 p.m. near Cliffstone Court near Lake Hill Drive.

Castanet is sending a reporter to the scene and will update once more information becomes available.