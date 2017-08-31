Grass fire suspicious

Alanna Kelly

UPDATE: Thursday 4:15 p.m.

RCMP are investigating suspicious fire activity that started in a gully in The Lakes subdivison on Wednesday night.

Kelowna RCMP officer attended the scene on Thursday morning with BC Wildfire Centre Fire Origin and Cause Specialists along with the Fire Chief Steve Windsor to begin an investigation into the cause of the fire.

"The scene examination has now been completed, and it’s believed to be human caused. However, we’re currently unable to determine the exact causal factors," Cpl. Tania Carroll said in a press release.

Investigators are looking at information compiled from previous fire incidents in order to determine whether this most recent fire is associated to previous incidents.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

UPDATE: Wednesday 11:55 p.m.

The cause of a fire in Lake Country is believed to be human caused at this time.

Investigators won’t go into the fire area tonight due to the steep terrain, but Fire Chief Steve Windsor said they will investigate Thursday.

“We suspect it was human caused; there hasn't been lightning or fireworks,” said Windsor. “We'll have a better idea tomorrow.”

Bob Meredith was evacuated from his home in the Cariboo on Wednesday and caught himself right in front of another fire Wednesday night.

“Pretty scary. I have property up in the Cariboo, and we just got evacuated from that today because of the big fire up there ... this was way too close to home. This has been a pretty emotional day,” he said.

Meredith called 911 after seeing smoke and sparks coming from below him.

“This scared us a lot, and for good reason. It was a grassy slope ... the wind was blowing up the slope and it was picking up,” he said.

Forestry came to the scene with a three-man initial attack crew to attack the fire.

“It is in very steep terrain, but crews got down to it,” said Windsor. “They are now doing containment and overhaul of the site.”

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

A small grass fire in Lake Country is under control, according to Fire Chief Steve Windsor.

The fire, which started in a trail area behind houses on Lake Hill Drive was human caused, Windsor said.

A large firefighting contingent went in to the area to fight the fire.

UPDATE: 9:43 p.m.

A Lake Country resident said at least five large firefighting vehicles and five smaller trucks were at the scene of the fire.

A vehicle towing a water tank also arrived at the scene.

UPDATE: 9:19 p.m.

Emergency vehicles have arrived at the scene of a grass fire in Lake Country, near Cliffstone Court and Lake Hill Drive.

ORIGINAL: 9:13 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to reports of a grass fire in Lake Country.

Crews responded to the call at about 8:45 p.m. near Cliffstone Court near Lake Hill Drive.

Castanet is sending a reporter to the scene and will update once more information becomes available.