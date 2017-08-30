43006
Kelowna  

Grass fire in Lake Country

UPDATE: 9:43 p.m.

A Lake Country resident says at least five large firefighting vehicles and five smaller trucks are at the scene of the fire.

A vehicle towing a water tank has also arrived at the scene.

UPDATE: 9:19 p.m.

Emergency vehicles have arrived at the scene of a grass fire in Lake Country, near Cliffstone Court and Lake Hill Drive.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:13 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to reports of a grass fire in Lake Country.

Crews responded to the call at about 8:45 p.m. near Cliffstone Court near Lake Hill Drive.

Castanet is sending a reporter to the scene and will update once more information becomes available.

