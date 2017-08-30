Grass fire human caused

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.
A small grass fire in Lake Country is under control, according to Fire Chief Steve Windsor.
The fire, which started in a trailed area behind houses on Lake Hill Drive was human caused, Windsor said.
A large firefighting contingent went in to the area to fight the fire.
UPDATE: 9:43 p.m.
A Lake Country resident said at least five large firefighting vehicles and five smaller trucks were at the scene of the fire.
A vehicle towing a water tank also arrived at the scene.
UPDATE: 9:19 p.m.
Emergency vehicles have arrived at the scene of a grass fire in Lake Country, near Cliffstone Court and Lake Hill Drive.
ORIGINAL STORY: 9:13 p.m.
Firefighters are responding to reports of a grass fire in Lake Country.
Crews responded to the call at about 8:45 p.m. near Cliffstone Court near Lake Hill Drive.
Castanet is sending a reporter to the scene and will update once more information becomes available.