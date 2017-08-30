No-access zone near fire

Photo: Contributed

An area restriction has been put in place for Crown land in the Philpott wildfire zone.

The area closure for lands off Highway 33 began at noon Wednesday, and will be in effect until noon Sept. 15, unless noted otherwise.

The BC Wildfire Service implemented the restriction for public safety, and to allow crews to continue to battle the blaze without hindrance.

As outlined in the Wildfire Act, a person may enter the restricted area only in the course of:

Travelling to or from his or her principal residence that is not under an evacuation order.

Travelling to or from leased property for the purpose of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property.

Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity.

Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

Current evacuation orders and alerts issued by the Central Okanagan Regional District remain in place.