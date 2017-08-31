Teaching with a world focus

Photo: SD23 Teachers were in class this week preparing for the new school year.

Recent events around the world will help shape what kids learn when they return to school in the Central Okanagan Tuesday.

District Supt. Kevin Kaardal says he has asked district leaders to be "intentional in focussing on social and emotional learning, in particular kindness to ignite empathy, compassion and inclusion as we start the year."

Kaardal says the directive is in response to the societal climate around the world, specifically in light of conflicts with North Korea and the United States and the aftermath of violent protests in Charlottesville which have grabbed worldwide headlines.

"It isn't who we are as Canadians, and it isn't who we are as a community," said Kaardal.

"Schools have a chance to help form citizenship, and I hope we achieve that by being intentional throughout the year."

To meet those objectives, Kaardal says experts on the subject from UBC and UBC Okanagan were brought in to speak at the district's leader's institute last week.

"I really want our schools to be a beacon of hope, and inclusion, and empathy, and really meet our goals to be collaborators and great contributors."

He says research shows it also supports academic achievement.

Meantime, Kaardal says he expects the district welcome well over 22,000 students when classes open Tuesday.

About 325 new students, including 25 international students will be welcomed into classrooms this year.

That increase, along with retirements and the court mandated restored language in the collective agreement, means the district was busy hiring new teachers for the coming year.

"We have targeted, recruited and hired 175 new teachers," he said.

In all, 256 contracts had to be filled, since some of those receiving full-time contracts were already in the district on a part-time basis.

The district also had to add 59 new classrooms due to the increased number of teachers and, what he hopes is a reduction in class size based on the restored language.

Kaardal adds educators have spent much of this week in a classroom themselves preparing for the upcoming school year.

Earlier this week they sat through sessions on Inclusive Planning and the province's new redesigned curriculum with teacher and author Shelley Moore.