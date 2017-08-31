UBCO busier than ever

Photo: UBCO UBC Okanagan will welcome the largest number of students ever to campus this fall.

UBC Okanagan will welcome the largest number of students ever to campus this fall.

Preliminary numbers indicate UBC Okanagan is on track to welcome its largest class of students since the doors opened in 2005.

Deputy Registrar Fred Vogt csaid final numbers will not be available until the end of summer, but results-to-date show a growing student population.

“So far, we are looking at about 2,250 new-to-program first-year students,” Vogt says. “In total we will have more than 3,300 students starting new programs this year. This includes UBC students who are switching programs and starting second programs, like the Bachelor of Education and graduate degrees.”

Vogt says student population will be around 9,000 which will indeed be the most students UBC Okanagan has ever had on campus.

Of the first-year students, 450 are international, coming from 98 countries.

“We are very encouraged by the continued year-over-year strength in our enrolment numbers,” Vogt says. “Clearly, students and their families recognize that the availability of a world-class UBC education in a small campus setting and an inspiring location is a special opportunity. We are thrilled to welcome so many high-achieving students to UBC’s Okanagan campus.”

As more students come to learn, conduct research and work in the region, the impact of the university continues to grow, said Deborah Buszard, UBC’s deputy vice-chancellor and Okanagan campus principal.

“As we have seen a steady climb in student numbers, we have also seen evidence of social and economic benefits accruing for the region, as many of our students contribute to local organizations through year-end projects, co-op placements and community-based research,” Buszard says.

“We look forward to welcoming the extraordinary new students who will be joining us from our local communities and around the world—that’s what makes this such a special place.”

UBC Okanagan back-to-school by numbers