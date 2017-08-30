4-year build for towers

Madison Erhardt

After getting the go-ahead from city council Tuesday night, developers say they hope to start building two highrise towers in downtown Kelowna in just a few months.

The One Water Street towers will stand at 1187 Sunset Dr.

They will stretch 29 and 36 storeys high, and go up in what Russ Watson of North American Development Group calls an “unbelievably quick” timeline.

Watson said the towers will be built in phases, with the lag time in between the first and second tower dependant on how quickly units in the building sell.

He hopes construction will start on the first tower “this winter,” and will take about two and a half years to finish.

The second tower won’t take quite as much time, and depending on how quickly they start building it, Watson says the entire project could be done in four years.

A major feature of the two towers will be the three-storey podium they both sit on, which will feature about “a quarter mile” of retail space on the ground level of Sunset Drive, Clement Avenue and Ellis Street.

Watson said nearly all of that retail space— along with most of the rooftop amenities that will sit on the podium—will be completed with the first tower.

Watson said the developers have had “preliminary conversations” with a few restaurants interested in the space, but has also spoken to several smaller business as well.

“We have a definite vision of what kind of commercial we want to see here,” he said. “It will be services that will benefit the residents,” he said, specifically mentioning a large grocery store he wanted to see in the building.