More residents go home

Alanna Kelly

UPDATE: 5:25 p.m.

Just 77 residents out of more than 1,000 initially evacuated from the Philpott wildfire in Joe Rich are waiting to go home.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for 1,023 others, but the 439 properties affected remain on evacuation alert.

Crews from 35 structural fire departments continued to work the fire on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: 12:20 p.m.

Reduced fire activity within the Philpott Road wildfire has prompted officials to allow more evacuees home.

In a news release issued at noon today by the Emergency Operations Centre, approximately 125 Joe Rich residents from 53 properties are being allowed to return home.

These include the following addresses:

11700 Greystokes Rd

11800 Greystokes Rd

11900 Greystokes Rd

8660 – 11600 Highway 33 E

11251 – 11401 Thelwell Rd

11150 – 11493 Three Forks Rd

Those residents remain on evacuation alert, and should be ready to leave at a moment's notice if fire activity sparks again.

Only about 35 properties from 310 to 1495 Philpott Rd. now remain under an evacuation order.

The Philpott Road access into the region is still closed at Highway 33 to all but emergency and forestry vehicles.

Those people returning home should obey all safety personnel, stay away from emergency vehicles and crews, and be aware of potential hazards on private property resulting from the fire.

Highway 33 is again open to traffic, however, motorists are asked to obey the reduced 50 km/h speed limit. Delays can be expected.

For those remaining on evacuation order, the Emergency Support Services reception centre will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Willow Park Church on Highway 33 in Rutland.