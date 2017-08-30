42177

Kelowna  

Double double downtown

- | Story: 205429

Tim Hortons is officially open in downtown Kelowna.

The Tims franchise operating out of the former Paramount Theatre building on Bernard Avenue threw open its doors Friday, and already appears to be doing brisk business.

Prior to the new location, the iconic Canadian coffee brand had been absent from the city’s downtown for more than a decade.

The new Tims is somewhat unique in that it makes use of the old Paramount display board. It also sits under the newly restored Paramount sign, which glows with neon lettering at night. 

Scott Elliot, who already owns Tim Hortons franchises in Kelowna and Langley, also owns the new downtown location.

The former theatre building will also house the CRAFT Beer Market, which is scheduled to open in 2018.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

44901
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641
Real Estate
3130287
785 McClure Road
5 bedrooms 5 baths
$959,000
more details
44680




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Caden
Caden Kelowna SPCA >


40980


44177


In light of recent events with North Korea, there’s this

Must Watch
Stayin alive, indeed.
Coldplay dedicate new song to Hurricane Harvey victims
Music
Coldplay has dedicated a song titled Houston #1 to the victims of...
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017
Galleries
We have no answers, just lots of questions in this gallery.
Dad is calm throughout the birthing process until he realizes he’s having a son
Must Watch
For the record, we think having a baby girl is just as great, but...
Michael Phelps set for water baby number two
Showbiz
Olympian Michael Phelps is set to become a dad again. The retired...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41629