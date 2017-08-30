Double double downtown

Photo: Trevor Nichols

Tim Hortons is officially open in downtown Kelowna.

The Tims franchise operating out of the former Paramount Theatre building on Bernard Avenue threw open its doors Friday, and already appears to be doing brisk business.

Prior to the new location, the iconic Canadian coffee brand had been absent from the city’s downtown for more than a decade.

The new Tims is somewhat unique in that it makes use of the old Paramount display board. It also sits under the newly restored Paramount sign, which glows with neon lettering at night.

Scott Elliot, who already owns Tim Hortons franchises in Kelowna and Langley, also owns the new downtown location.

The former theatre building will also house the CRAFT Beer Market, which is scheduled to open in 2018.